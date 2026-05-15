Uzbek, Turkish presidents discuss strategic partnership on sidelines of OTS summit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines of the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to review the rapid expansion of bilateral ties, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek president.

The leaders highlighted that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Tashkent and Ankara has reached a new trajectory following President Mirziyoyev’s official visit to Türkiye in January 2026. This high-level engagement has triggered a restructured system of cooperation between ministries and government agencies, aimed at streamlining joint ventures and diplomatic exchanges.

Economic indicators for the first months of 2026 show a sharp upward trend in mutual trade turnover and the frequency of air travel between the two nations. The presidents noted that a significant portfolio of investment projects involving Turkish companies is currently moving into the implementation phase.

Beyond bilateral economic cooperation, Mirziyoyev and Erdogan exchanged views on the evolving regional security landscape and international issues currently affecting the Turkic world.