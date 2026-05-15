TRACECA countries sign intergovernmental agreement on unified transit permit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Ukraine have signed an intergovernmental agreement on a unified TRACECA transit permit form, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was signed during the 18th meeting of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission held on May 15, in Astana, Kazakhstan.

According to the document, transport operators will be able to cross the territories of participating countries using a single permit form without obtaining additional authorization documents.

The initiative is aimed at reducing administrative barriers and significantly shortening transit times along the TRACECA corridor.

During the meeting, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Transport Minister Jasurbek Choriyev was also elected Secretary General of TRACECA.