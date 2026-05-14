Investments from Türkiye in Kazakhstan’s economy reach $6 billion

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. As of today, $6 billion in investments from Türkiye have been attracted to Kazakhstan's economy, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the sixth session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

“Currently, Kazakh-Turkish relations are developing dynamically in the spirit of an expanded strategic partnership. There are no disagreements or contradictions between our states. Intergovernmental and interstate ties are strengthening. Our interparliamentary cooperation is also at a high level, as evidenced by the presence of groups of deputies and party members within the Turkish delegation. Bilateral economic relations are intensively expanding. Türkiye is among our largest investors,” said Tokayev.

According to him, Kazakhstan’s investments in Türkiye have also grown and have approached $2.5 billion.

“Furthermore, Türkiye is among our top five main trading partners. The cultural and humanitarian ties between our peoples serve as an invaluable connecting link in our relations. We are interested in maintaining these positive trends and expanding the scope of cooperation,” said Tokayev.

He noted that today the Declaration “On Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership” will be signed. According to him, this important document will give a new impetus to the development of Kazakh-Turkish relations.