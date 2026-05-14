Uzbekneftegaz, Fitch Ratings debate issuance of Islamic securities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Representatives of Uzbekneftegaz JSC and the international rating agency Fitch Ratings have discussed the prospects for issuing Islamic securities (Sukuk), Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The discussions took place during a meeting held within the framework of the "Oil & Gas Uzbekistan - OGU 2026" international exhibition and conference.

The parties focused on the potential use of various financial instruments to strengthen the company’s capital position, with a specific emphasis on the issuance of Sukuk and other Islamic financing mechanisms.

The sides explored how these Sharia-compliant instruments could diversify the company's funding sources and enhance its attractiveness to international investors.

In addition to Islamic finance, the meeting covered strategies for improving Uzbekneftegaz’s credit rating and the possible organization of syndicated loans and additional Eurobond issues.