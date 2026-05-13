USACC, CRDF Global to host advanced sanctions compliance conference in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The United States–Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) and CRDF Global, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Cooperative Threat Reduction and experts from PwC, are organizing a one-day Advanced Sanctions Compliance and Financial Risk Management Conference for representatives of financial institutions and regulatory bodies in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the USACC.

The event to be held on May 14, is designed to strengthen understanding of the financial, reputational, and jurisdictional risks associated with transactions involving sanctioned entities. It will also provide in-depth training on global sanctions frameworks and the rapidly evolving risks linked to illicit trade and proliferation finance.

The program will address key challenges, including the diversion of dual-use goods, sanctions evasion techniques, and the misuse of international supply chains, logistics systems, and financial networks by proliferation actors.

A particular focus will be placed on the importance of reinforcing compliant and transparent trade routes, including initiatives such as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), as part of broader efforts to support rules-based global trade and economic stability.

Participants will take part in expert-led sessions, case studies, and practical workshops aimed at improving interagency coordination, compliance standards, and reporting mechanisms. The training will also enhance skills in advanced due diligence, Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Know-Your-Customer’s-Customer (KYCC) procedures, as well as the use of open-source intelligence (OSINT) tools for identifying sanctions evasion risks.

By combining policy discussion with practical compliance training, the conference seeks to strengthen institutional capacity, promote regional resilience, and support secure and transparent international trade within a framework of enhanced U.S.–Azerbaijan economic and security cooperation.