BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Media Development Agency organized a roundtable discussion on the topic “President Ilham Aliyev’s Peace Strategy: A Guarantee of Stability,” with the participation of MPs and experts, Trend reports.

The moderator of the roundtable, Natiq Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, noted that in the modern era, when regional and global challenges are becoming increasingly widespread, ensuring sustainable peace, strengthening security, and creating an environment for sustainable development are the main priorities of states.

He noted that the consistent policy pursued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is of great importance for expanding cooperation in the region, developing constructive dialogue, and fostering an atmosphere of long-term trust.

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Rizvan Nabiyev emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan’s active participation in international cooperation platforms and its contribution to the development of multilateral relations against the backdrop of changes in the global security landscape. He noted that the balanced and pragmatic policy pursued by our country contributes to the establishment of reliable relations among various partners, the development of regional communications, and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

In his remarks, historian and scholar Rizvan Huseynov discussed the contemporary challenges affecting the global security landscape. He emphasized that strengthening humanitarian approaches, cultural dialogue, and mutual understanding within the international relations framework enables the establishment of healthier relations between states and the development of cooperation based on shared interests.

As part of the roundtable, participants exchanged views on the contribution of the policies pursued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to strengthening stability, security, and cooperation in the region. The event highlighted the importance of the media’s role in promoting a peaceful agenda, expanding international cooperation, and providing society with accurate information.