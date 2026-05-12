Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for interparliamentary cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 12. Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia discuss current state and prospects of interparliamentary cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

This issue was discussed on May 10, 2026, during a meeting between Tajik Ambassador Akram Karimi and Chairman of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh.

The meeting took place within the framework of the ongoing dialogue between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia on bilateral cooperation issues.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia have continued to develop cooperation in recent years across a range of areas, including diplomacy, trade, investment, education, and humanitarian initiatives.

The two countries maintain regular political contacts and engage through bilateral meetings and international platforms aimed at strengthening ties and expanding cooperation.