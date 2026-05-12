Baku port welcomes 'Gadamly' first dry cargo ship built in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. An official welcoming ceremony for the first dry cargo ship "Gadamly" built in Turkmenistan is being held at the Baku International Sea Port of Azerbaijan Railways, Trend reports.

The ship will be involved in regular container transportation between the ports of Baku and Turkmenbashi.

The commissioning of the new ship is considered an important event in terms of the development of the Middle Corridor, including the Eurasian Transport Route of this corridor.

The commissioning of the "Gadamly" ship, which has a carrying capacity of 6,100 tons and the ability to carry 240 20-foot containers, will also have a positive impact on the increase in the annual cargo throughput of the Baku port.