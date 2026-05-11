Afghanistan requests Uzbekistan to establish coordination office and expand trade ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 11. Afghanistan has requested Uzbekistan to establish a coordination and liaison office in the Termez border market to facilitate direct business contacts between the private sectors of the two countries, Trend reports via the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan.

The proposal was made during a meeting between Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan region Amanbai Orynbaev in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan.

The sides discussed cooperation in exports of Afghan cotton, coal, fresh and dried fruits, as well as joint work in food production, construction materials, tourism, pharmaceutical production, mineral processing, and investment projects in priority sectors.

The Uzbek side presented plans to open trade chambers in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to support export promotion and market access for goods from the region.

The Uzbek delegation also opened an exhibition of national products in Mazar-i-Sharif during the visit.