Turkmenistan to host Central Asia-Azerbaijan summit in Awaza on October 8, 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 9. Turkmenistan will host a high-level Consultative Meeting of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan in the Awaza National Tourist Zone on October 8, 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov during a field session of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in the Balkan region, where officials reviewed the country’s socio-economic development priorities.

According to the report, preparations are also underway for meetings of foreign ministers of participating states ahead of both the Awaza summit and the upcoming session of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS.