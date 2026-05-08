Turkmenistan, Japan discuss expanding interparliamentary cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 8. Turkmenistan and Japan have discussed prospects for expanding interparliamentary cooperation and strengthening ties between political parties, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan, Atadurdy Bayramov, and the Chairman of the Environmental Committee of Japan’s House of Representatives, Takuma Miyaji, who is also a member of the Japan-Turkmenistan interparliamentary friendship group.

During the talks, the Turkmen side expressed appreciation for Japan’s contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation.

The parties also discussed opportunities to enhance parliamentary diplomacy, including efforts to elevate interaction between political parties to a new level.

In this regard, the importance of establishing direct contacts between the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan and Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party was highlighted.