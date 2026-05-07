Uzbekistan, Austria sign migration and tax cooperation documents

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Uzbekistan and Austria signed a number of bilateral documents following negotiations involving the foreign and interior ministers of the two countries, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Baxtiyor Saidov said on his social media page, Trend reports.

According to the information, the documents were signed following talks with Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Federal Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner.

In particular, the sides adopted a Protocol and an Additional Protocol introducing amendments to the Convention on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to taxes on income and property.

Furthermore, the parties signed an Agreement on Partnership in the Field of Migration and Mobility, as well as an Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Diplomatic Passports.

According to Saidov, the agreements reached will contribute to the further expansion of practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Austria, strengthening mutual trust and promoting new joint initiatives.

Earlier, President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, met with a delegation from Austria, led by Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Federal Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner, to discuss the further development of practical cooperation.