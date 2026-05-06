Azerbaijan spotlights crucial importance of water resources in its agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Issues of water resources have always held an important place in the agenda of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Strategy, International Cooperation and Science of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, Riad Akhundzade, said at a briefing dedicated to the preparations for the 4th High-Level International Conference within the framework of the International Decade for Action on Water for Sustainable Development (2018–2028), Trend reports.

According to him, ensuring sustainable water supply, rational use, and conservation of water resources is not only an environmental but also a strategic objective for the country.

"Back in April 2020, Azerbaijan ranked 18th among countries most susceptible to severe water stress. However, since then, we have undergone a significant transformation.

First of all, I would like to note the restoration of control over water resources in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur at the end of 2020," he said.

The official pointed out that these regions are of key importance, as they account for nearly a quarter of the country's inland water resources.

"These measures are aimed at improving the efficiency of water resource management and ensuring sustainable development in the liberated territories," he added.

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