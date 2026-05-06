Georgia highlights importance of Middle Corridor for regional food security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Ensuring food security requires efficient transport corridors and strengthened cooperation along the Middle Corridor, Georgia’s Minister of Environment and Agriculture David Songulashvili said, Trend reports.

He made the statement on the 2nd day of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum.

"Georgia pays special attention to the development of climate-resilient agriculture, invests in the sustainable management of land and water resources, and implements modern and efficient irrigation systems.

Key to this process are the adoption of technologies, the promotion of innovation, and the exchange of international best practices. These efforts allow us to adapt more quickly and effectively to new climate realities.

In addition, Georgia is actively cooperating with international financial institutions, making major investments in irrigation infrastructure, improving land management, and promoting systemic reforms in water management, with the aim of ensuring long-term sustainability.

“Our policy is aimed at increasing farmers’ resilience, reducing the impact of climate risks on agriculture, and ensuring national food security,” he said.

The minister noted that ongoing geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts are disrupting agri-food value chains.

"These disruptions directly affect food availability and prices in different regions, underscoring the interdependence of the global food system. In this context, regional cooperation becomes critical.

Ensuring food security requires not only effective policies but also efficient transport corridors and reliable logistics chains.

In this situation, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and the Middle Corridor play a key role, and it is crucial to ensure effective coordination in this regard.

Given the current global uncertainty, it is necessary to further strengthen cooperation among countries along these corridors.

Our efforts are aimed at maintaining an open, predictable, and secure environment that supports economic growth and enhances our region’s attractiveness for investment.

At the same time, when we talk about cooperation, we mean more than just trade. We are talking about building trust, strengthening partnerships, and supporting regional stability," Songulashvili concluded.