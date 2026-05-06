Azerbaijani oil shifts down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $1.12, or 0.94%, on May 5 from the previous level, coming in at $118.56 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $1.01, or 0.87%, to $115.45 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude declined by $1.23, or 1.29%, to $94.19 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $2.96, or 2.51%, to $114.99 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.