Agribusiness reforms already yielding concrete results, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Reforms implemented to develop agribusiness are already yielding concrete results, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said during 5th Agribusiness Development Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

The Minister noted that the Caspian Agro exhibition, which has consolidated its position as one of the leading agrarian platforms in the region, is being organized this year in a new conceptual approach - the Caspian Agro Week format.

"This large-scale platform, known as "Caspian Agro Expo", one of the most prestigious agrarian exhibitions in the region, has now become not only a demonstration of technologies, but also an important international center for strategic dialogue and partnership.

Dedicated to the national agri-food agenda, the forum provides a high-level platform for discussing joint approaches to priority areas such as food security, economic diversification and sustainable development. Today, important issues such as the formation of sustainable and competitive agri-food systems, the integration of digital transformation and artificial intelligence into agriculture, the acceleration of farmers' transition to climate-resilient practices, as well as the expansion of investment and export opportunities will be discussed here," he said.

Mammadov emphasized that the development of agribusiness, being one of the main pillars of the country's agrarian policy, plays a strategic role in ensuring sustainable economic growth and sustainable development of rural areas.

"The reforms and support mechanisms implemented in this direction are already yielding concrete results. In 2025 alone, more than 280 million manats of sowing subsidies were paid to farmers, and tens of thousands of producers were covered by state support. At the same time, more than 100 million manats of financial resources were directed to the agricultural sector through preferential credit and leasing mechanisms, and the activities of thousands of farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs were supported.

At the same time, we are developing digitalization and innovations in agriculture as a priority direction. The expansion of electronic services, the introduction of data-based decision-making systems, and the development of artificial intelligence-based solutions are aimed at increasing the productivity and sustainability of our farmers," he said.