U.S. submits draft resolution on Strait of Hormuz to UN Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The United States has introduced a draft resolution to the UN Security Council aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, Trend reports.

The statement said Washington was demanding that Tehran stop attacks, laying sea mines and collecting tolls. In addition, the United States expects the Iranian side to disclose information about the number and locations of mines, provide assistance in their elimination, and support the creation of a humanitarian corridor.

The UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar became co-sponsors of the draft resolution.