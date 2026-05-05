Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss expanding agricultural cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Strengthening cooperation and the legal and contractual framework in the agricultural sector, expanding the activities of the joint working group on agriculture, and exchanging information on products with high export potential were discussed between Azerbaijan and Georgia, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, and Georgian Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture David Songulashvili on the sidelines of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro Week).

Mammadov called the Caspian Agro exhibition one of the largest events in this field in the region. He noted that the number of exhibition participants and interest in the event continues to grow year by year. Welcoming Georgia's participation in this year's exhibition with its national pavilion, the minister expressed confidence that this platform will further strengthen economic relations between Azerbaijan and partner countries and help establish new ties between business communities.

An agreement was reached between the two countries to increase trade turnover in agricultural products, increase joint efforts to combat transboundary diseases, and expand cooperation in the fields of scientific research and agricultural education.

Songulashvili said that his country is interested in developing partnership relations with Azerbaijan in all areas.

He pointed out the great importance of intensifying trade relations between the two countries and working to expand relations in the agricultural sector.

In addition, views were exchanged on increasing trade turnover in agricultural and food products, expanding ties between businesspeople, transferring modern technologies, cooperation in aquaculture and fisheries, ensuring regular exchange of information on transboundary animal and plant diseases, exploring opportunities for joint action against particularly dangerous diseases, and cooperation in the fields of agricultural research and agricultural education.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel