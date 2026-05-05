Uzbekistan, World Bank discuss business environment, public service efficiency

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Uzbekistan and the World Bank have discussed issues related to improving the business environment and enhancing public service efficiency, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The discussions took with the participation of World Bank experts during the series of meetings at the Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services, the Customs Committee, as well as in Tashkent, Samarkand, and Karshi.

In the course of the talks, representatives of government agencies and the private sector exchanged views on construction permitting procedures, foreign trade and customs processes, and the effectiveness of public services.

The study is part of a subnational assessment aimed at evaluating the business environment across regions, identifying existing challenges, and supporting further reforms in line with international standards.

For reference, Uzbekistan and the World Bank have developed a broad and steadily expanding partnership focused on economic reforms, infrastructure modernization, and social development. Since the start of large-scale reforms in 2016, the World Bank has significantly increased its engagement in the country, with a portfolio covering energy, transport, agriculture, water supply, urban development, and public sector modernization.

The total value of active and implemented projects exceeds $10 billion, making Uzbekistan one of the largest recipients of World Bank financing in Central Asia. The institution also provides analytical and advisory support, including studies on business climate, governance, and poverty reduction, aligning its programs with Uzbekistan’s reform agenda and long-term development strategy.