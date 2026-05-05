Iranian Parliament Speaker highlights changing balance in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. A new balance is currently forming in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

According to him, maritime and energy transit have been threatened by the U.S. and its allies' violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran knows very well that the continuation of the current situation is unacceptable for the United States. However, Iran has not even started anything," he noted.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a new zone of strict maritime control over the Strait of Hormuz on May 4.

As a result of the war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran from February 28 through April 7, the free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz was significantly restricted.

U.S. Central Command announced that approximately 15,000 U.S. military personnel, guided-missile destroyers, and more than 100 aircraft will be deployed in Operation Project Freedom to evacuate ships that have been wrecked in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz due to the military conflict.