Work on joint statement on responsible AI development within EAEU nearing completion

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 5. Work is nearing completion on a joint statement on the responsible development of artificial intelligence within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports via press service of the Kazakh president.

The announcement was made by Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, during a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to Sagintayev, the document will define key areas of cooperation among member states of the integration bloc in the development of artificial intelligence technologies across various sectors of the economy.

Tokayev was also briefed on the main areas of activity of the Eurasian Economic Commission, as well as on Kazakhstan’s priorities during its chairmanship in the EAEU governing bodies in 2026.

Additionally, the Kazakh President was informed about preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum, scheduled to take place on May 28-29 in Astana.

Earlier, during the plenary session of the Digital Qazaqstan 2026 Forum held in Shymkent on March 27, Sagintayev noted that the Commission and EAEU member states were working on the joint statement on responsible AI development, with its signing expected on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in May 2026 in Astana.

Meanwhile, 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan.