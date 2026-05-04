President Tokayev calls for development of major Data Center Valley project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 4. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to comprehensively develop the key parameters of the Data Center Valley project, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev made the statement during the second meeting of the Artificial Intelligence Development Council held in Almaty.

The President noted that in today’s world, control over computing power, data, and communication channels determines the level of state independence. In this context, he stressed that it is critically important for Kazakhstan to develop its own infrastructure base capable of supporting the advancement of artificial intelligence and cloud services.

He stated that the creation of the Data Center Valley is a priority project for the country. According to Tokayev, this large-scale cluster will serve as a new driver of economic growth and ensure access to computing resources for both business and science. He underlined that a reliable digital infrastructure must become a strategic asset of Kazakhstan.

“The government needs to comprehensively work out the key parameters of the Data Center Valley project in accordance with international standards and the requirements of key players,” Tokayev emphasized.

He added that the project should be implemented in line with the country’s actual needs and current technological trends.

Tokayev also stressed that any infrastructure would remain vulnerable without strong cybersecurity foundations. “It is necessary to embed cybersecurity standards directly into the architecture of all national technological solutions. The protection of personal data is now enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

The Data Center Valley project, located in Ekibastuz in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region, is designed to become the largest data center campus in Central Asia, with a planned energy capacity of up to one gigawatt. Once launched, the project is expected to position Kazakhstan as a regional hub for digital infrastructure and provide opportunities for the development of sovereign artificial intelligence.