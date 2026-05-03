“Baku Marathon 2026” concludes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. “Baku Marathon 2026,” which started today at 10:00 a.m. at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has concluded, Trend reports.

A ceremony to award the winners will soon be held in the finish area at Sea Breeze.

The first-place winner will receive 6,000 AZN, the second-place winner 4,000 AZN, and the third-place finisher 2,000 AZN. In addition, all participants who completed the 42 km distance will be awarded medals. Prizes are also provided for shorter distances: the first 2,000 participants who finish the half marathon (21 km) will receive medals, while those who complete the 10 km distance will be awarded certificates.

For the first time, the marathon was held not over a 21 km distance but on the full 42 km course, with 25,000 participants taking part. Well-known public and political figures, cultural representatives, and members of the intelligentsia also joined the race. Alongside Azerbaijani citizens, participants from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, China, and other countries competed for victory.

As always, people with physical disabilities, as well as individuals with Down syndrome, also took part in the race.