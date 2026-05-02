Kyrgyzstan and China's Zhejiang province review prospects for deeper business ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 2. Kyrgyzstan and China’s Zhejiang province discussed prospects for deepening interregional cooperation and expanding business ties, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The issues were discussed on April 29, 2026, during a meeting between Special Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev and Governor of Zhejiang Province Liu Jie.

The meeting took place within the framework of Bakyt Torobayev’s working visit to China. A number of bilateral events were held in Hangzhou aimed at expanding practical cooperation between the regions of Kyrgyzstan and Zhejiang province.

During the talks, the sides paid particular attention to cooperation in priority areas, including digitalization, logistics, energy and transport.

The Chinese side expressed interest in expanding direct contacts with the regions of Kyrgyzstan, including the establishment of sister-city relations between Hangzhou and Osh.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to organize a return visit of a Zhejiang province delegation to Kyrgyzstan with the participation of leading regional enterprises, including Alibaba, Geely and other major companies.