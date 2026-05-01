Iran demands compensation from Gulf countries for consequences of war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Iranian government is demanding compensation from the Gulf states for the damage inflicted on Iran as a result of military actions by the United States and Israel against the country, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani said, Trend reports.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the diplomat emphasized that Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates bear international responsibility for mediating attacks against Iran.

According to him, these states must be held accountable and pay Iran “full compensation” for the material and moral damage caused.

“Despite the Security Council’s failure to hold the Gulf states, including the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, for their actions contrary to international law regarding Iran, these states, as responsible parties, are obligated to provide the Islamic Republic of Iran with full restitution for all material and moral damages caused, including the payment of compensation,” the letter states.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.

The conflict has also posed a serious threat to the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have led to a sharp rise in global oil prices.