PremiumAzerbaijan sees continued growth in bank-driven economic lending
As of April 1, 2026, both state and private banks have increased their lending to Azerbaijan's economy. Data from the Central Bank shows growth in total lending from both sectors. Non-bank credit organizations also saw a rise in their share of lending.
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