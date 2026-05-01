Port of Baku boosts cargo handling capacity with new berth now operational (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. As part of the ongoing modernization program at the Baku International Sea Port (Port of Baku), Berth No. 7 - previously unused - has been brought into active operation for the first time in the port’s history, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

Alongside the enhancement of the berth’s technical capabilities, a new-generation crane with a lifting capacity of 125 tons has also been unveiled.

The introduction of the modern crane of Italian origin will significantly increase the utilization efficiency of the port’s existing infrastructure, expand throughput capacity without requiring additional large-scale investments, and elevate the port’s operational capabilities to a new level. This approach will contribute to the optimization of cargo handling processes, reduction of waiting times, and acceleration of terminal turnover.

With the commissioning of Berth No. 7, containers and other cargoes will be managed more flexibly and in parallel operations, helping balance internal operational flows and ensure uninterrupted performance during peak load periods. As a result, growing cargo volumes will be handled in a more efficient and timely manner.

This development is also of particular importance within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). The launch of Berth No. 7 will support faster, more reliable, and more predictable cargo movement along the corridor, thereby strengthening the route’s overall competitiveness and further reinforcing the Port of Baku’s role as a key regional logistics hub.