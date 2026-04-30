PremiumAzerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer reveals its export gains for 3M2026
SOCAR Polymer's export revenues in the first quarter of 2026 experienced a decline. The data reveals a decrease compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting changes in the company's export performance. This shift highlights the evolving dynamics in the sector during the early part of the year.
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