PremiumAzerbaijan lifts curtain on local money market performance by April 2026
Azerbaijan's money supply has increased notably in recent months. Key financial aggregates have shown positive growth, reflecting stronger economic activity. These trends indicate ongoing adjustments in the country’s monetary policy.
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