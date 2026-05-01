Baku rolls out 3rd Forum on "Public processes in media sphere" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The 3rd Forum on "Public processes in the media sphere" organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

After the official opening ceremony of the forum, a panel session will be organized on the topic "Media agenda in the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture".

The event aims to increase the educational function of the media and its proactive role in shaping public opinion, to transmit sensitive information to society in accordance with certain principles, and to improve coordination between the media, state institutions, and other parties.

Will be updated