Azerbaijan highlights importance of protecting digital processes from manipulations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Protecting the processes taking place on digital platforms from manipulations is important, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said at the 3rd Forum on "Public processes in the media sphere" organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the concept of media isn't limited to news production, but also encompasses the transmission of information in a safe and secure environment.

"At the same time, ensuring the technological sovereignty of platforms is a priority. An action plan for 2026–2028 has been adopted. As a result of the implementation of this plan, digital transformation in the country will be established as a single system.

Modern challenges are not limited to technological solutions. Cooperation and responsibility are the main conditions for the formation of a healthy information environment. We see the media as the main partner in this process," he emphasized.

According to the deputy minister, the collection and dissemination of information has accelerated in modern times.

"Artificial intelligence tools facilitate the processing of large volumes of data and allow for more accurate analysis. The digital environment plays an important role in the role of a bridge between the media and the reader. Against the background of these changes, digital development in the country has entered a new milestone.

The transition from separate projects to a unified, proactive system has begun. The reforms implemented in this area actually serve to ensure the future of the country. Three main directions are of particular importance for the construction of the digital highway:

Infrastructure - as the backbone of digital media;

Artificial intelligence and data;

Cyber ​​​​resilience and information security".

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel