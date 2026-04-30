Azerbaijan approves rules for implementation of regulatory pilot projects on e-services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. "Rules for the implementation of regulatory pilot projects to assess the effectiveness of digital solutions implemented by state bodies (institutions) in the field in a test mode, as well as to determine the feasibility of electronic services organized by state bodies (institutions) at the initial stage" have been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers must resolve the issues arising from this decree.