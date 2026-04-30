Azerbaijan expands social support programs for children - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Currently, social support measures for children, within the framework of monthly and one-time payments provided for in the legislation, cover more than 500,000 people, said Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev during his speech at the conference "Sustainable Development: Family, Women and Children's Policy," Trend reports.

According to him, out of 350,000 low-income people receiving targeted state social assistance, more than 170,000 are children.

"A total of 1,250 children have been accommodated in social service institutions operating under the Ministry. In addition, within the framework of the "Support for the Development of Social Shelters" project, implemented by the Ministry's social order, social services are provided to 168 neglected and socially dangerous children this year," the minister noted.