Azerbaijan, Mexico discuss tourism cooperation at Tianguis Turístico 2026 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan and Mexico have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector during a meeting held on the sidelines of Tianguis Turístico México 2026 in Acapulco, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico.

According to the embassy, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Florian Sengstschmid, Executive Director of the Tourism Office and Advisor to the President of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan on Tourism Matters. The Mexican side was represented by Miguel Aguiñiga Rodríguez, Head of the Unit for Innovation, Sustainability, and Professionalization in Tourism at Mexico’s Secretariat of Tourism.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on strategies for cooperation in tourism and discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral engagement in the sector.

The talks took place within the framework of the 50th edition of Tianguis Turístico México, the premier annual business-to-business (B2B) tourism trade fair held in Acapulco, Guerrero, from April 27 through 30.