Turkmenistan, China discuss co-op in gas, transport, logistics and fertilizers

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 29. Turkmenistan and China have discussed priority areas of bilateral partnership, including the gas sector, transport and logistics, and the production of mineral fertilizers, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Chinese Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ji Shumin.

The sides exchanged views on formats and approaches for future joint work aimed at implementing projects in these areas.

They also discussed the practical implementation of agreements reached at the state and governmental levels in March-April this year.

Special attention was given to cooperation in the social sphere, particularly in education, science, and healthcare.