China’s Shaanxi Yulin Energy Group eyes green energy projects in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 29. China’s Shaanxi Yulin Energy Group has proposed cooperation with Turkmenistan on the development of renewable energy projects, company's Chairman Gao Xijun said at the Turkmenistan-China business forum, held on April 29 in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

The initiative is part of broader discussions on expanding industrial cooperation between the two sides, with a focus on introducing high-tech solutions into the energy sector.

According to Gao, the proposal includes potential development of renewable energy infrastructure, aimed at diversifying Turkmenistan’s energy mix and strengthening long-term technological cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, He Zhenwei, President of the China Overseas Development Association (CODA), stated that building solar power plants in Turkmenistan is identified by Chinese investors as one of three priority areas of bilateral cooperation between Beijing and Ashgabat, alongside with agricultural sector and gas chemistry. He also made the remark during Turkmen-Chinese Trade and Economic Forum, on April 29.