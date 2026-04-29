PremiumKyrgyzstan reports progress in Uchkurgan HPP modernization works
Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan
The ongoing rehabilitation of the Uchkurgan Hydropower Plant reflects Kyrgyzstan’s broader strategy to enhance generation efficiency and ensure the reliability of its electricity system through phased infrastructure upgrades.
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