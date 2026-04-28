Azerbaijani diaspora appeals to U.S. President over NYC Mayor’s biased statements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Azerbaijani diaspora organizations have addressed an appeal to the United States (US) President Donald Trump in protest against statements made by the Mayor of New York, Trend reports.

Azerbaijanis living in different countries have consistently demonstrated an active and principled stance on issues related to national interests and historical facts.

The reaction follows comments made by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on his X page, which were described as unfounded and biased against Azerbaijan.

Organizations, including the Hamilton Azerbaijan Society, Azerbaijan House Canada, the “Vatan” Azerbaijan Art and Culture Center, the “Az Media” group, as well as the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Israel and the “AzIz” Israel-Azerbaijan International Association, sent letters to President Donald Trump, stressing that the mayor’s claims contradict the norms and principles of international law.

The letters express serious concern over the accusations directed at the Azerbaijani people. They note that at a time when the US supports a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and important steps are being taken toward normalization with the mediation of international partners, such biased approaches could negatively affect the constructive process.

The statement also emphasized that equal rights and security guarantees have been offered within the framework of reintegration to the Armenian-origin population living in the Karabakh region, alongside concrete measures for their social and economic integration. The letters underline that no cases of ethnic-based violence against civilians have been recorded and that actions have been conducted in accordance with international law.

The letters also recall the severe consequences of the Khojaly genocide and point out that the incident has yet to receive proper legal and political assessment at the international level.

In letters, the diaspora organizations called on Donald Trump to pay attention to the issue of unfounded accusations directed against the Azerbaijani people.

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