Czechia deepens ties with Kazakhstan - in search of energy security beyond EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš arrived in Kazakhstan as part of his tour of countries beyond Europe, signaling Prague’s growing search for economic anchors outside the European Union.

Babiš’s visit to Astana, accompanied by a delegation of around 50 major companies, is pushing Czech-Kazakh relations into a more practical phase. The focus is on energy, industrial cooperation, transport and new investments. More broadly, the visit reflects not only a bilateral agenda, but also Czechia’s wider strategy to diversify raw material supplies and expand its footprint in Central Asia.

The economic foundation for that strategy is already in place. According to Kazakhstan’s estimates, bilateral trade exceeded $1.5 billion, including oil. Excluding oil, trade grew 13% to around $700 million. For comparison, Czech imports from Kazakhstan in 2025 were estimated at roughly $1.02 billion, while Czech exports reached $855 million. The figures point to steady growth and a gradual expansion of trade composition.

Energy remains the key driver. Kazakhstan is among Czechia’s major oil suppliers, providing more than 1 million tons annually via the Trieste-TAL route. Another pillar is uranium and cooperation between Kazatomprom and ČEZ, increasingly viewed as part of Europe’s broader energy security agenda. Against that backdrop, Babiš’s emphasis on securing stable oil and gas suppliers appears less diplomatic messaging than pragmatic strategy.

But the visit also underlines that ties are moving beyond commodities. Around 200 Czech-capital companies operate in Kazakhstan, while cumulative Czech investment exceeds $350 million. In 2025 alone, gross Czech FDI inflows rose 39% to $59 million. That points not just to trade, but to a growing industrial presence.

A major focus is localization. Talks with Skoda Transportation on urban transit modernization in Astana and Almaty, projects linked to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, and discussions with Czechoslovak Group in the defense-industrial sector all suggest movement toward deeper industrial cooperation. Six agreements signed at the business forum are estimated by participants to be worth tens of millions of dollars.

Logistics is another signal. An 18% increase in rail freight volumes in the first quarter of 2026, alongside Czech interest in the Trans-Caspian corridor, shows Kazakhstan is viewed not only as a market, but as a transit hub. For Prague, that opens access to broader Eurasian supply chains.

Technology has also emerged as a new track. Talks between Babiš and Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov covered digitalization, GovTech, artificial intelligence and critical minerals processing. That broadens the relationship beyond traditional trade and aligns with Kazakhstan’s push for non-resource diversification.

The outlook for Czech-Kazakh relations appears stable and pragmatic. A key foundation is the complementarity of the two economies: Kazakhstan offers resources and a growing market, while Czechia brings technology, equipment and industrial know-how. Going forward, cooperation is likely to deepen through diversification - from raw material trade toward joint production, service hubs and technology transfer.

Czechia appears to have found in Kazakhstan a reliable industrial hub, while Kazakhstan sees in Czechia a European partner willing to invest in technology and non-resource sectors. The next phase will depend on how quickly signed agreements are implemented and how effectively businesses adapt to a shifting global economic landscape.