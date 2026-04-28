PremiumIran's loans to housing and construction sectors show uptick
Loans granted by Iranian banks in the housing and construction sector saw a modest increase in the last Iranian year. The funds were mainly used for building activities, apartment purchases, development projects, and repairs. Additionally, some loans were allocated for self-employment initiatives and consumer product purchases.
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