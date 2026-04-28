KBR wins up to $200M U.S. transportation modernization contract

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions business has secured a recompete contract with a ceiling value of $200 million to support the modernization of U.S. transportation systems and enhance aviation safety, Trend reports via the company.

Under the Transportation, Technology & Engineering Mission Solutions (TTEMS) contract, KBR will continue partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Volpe National Transportation Systems Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company will deploy artificial intelligence-driven solutions to strengthen information technology and systems engineering capabilities across federal transportation agencies.

The five-year, single-award Blanket Purchase Agreement, issued through the U.S. General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule program, will include firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, and labor-hour task orders. Work will be carried out in Cambridge and other global locations.

The contract covers multiple transportation modes and supports agencies including the Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Highway Administration, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, as well as other U.S. Department of Transportation modal agencies and additional federal entities.

KBR has worked with the Volpe Center for more than 15 years, focusing on the adoption of advanced technologies aimed at improving safety, reducing risk, and enabling more sustainable transportation systems. Key areas of work include:

- Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS): Developing connected infrastructure that enables real-time communication between vehicles, traffic signals, and roadways to reduce accidents and improve traffic flow.

- Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT): Advancing technologies that enhance situational awareness for aviation safety and automated transport systems.

- Aviation safety oversight: Supporting the Federal Aviation Administration’s System Approach for Safety Oversight (SASO), a data-driven platform designed to improve risk detection and decision-making in aviation safety.

- Commercial vehicle safety: Analyzing safety data for trucks and buses to help the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration refine regulations and strengthen nationwide road safety programs.