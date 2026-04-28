Kyrgyzstan responds to EU sanctions against Kyrgyz companies

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 28. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyzstan has expressed regret over reports concerning the inclusion of legal entities from the Kyrgyz Republic in the European Union’s 20th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, including the application of the so-called anti-circumvention mechanism to the country, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The Kyrgyz side has consistently adhered to an open, responsible, and constructive approach in its dialogue with the European Union on jointly preventing risks associated with sanctions restrictions, while proceeding from the need for mutual consideration of interests, transparency, and trust.

In this regard, serious bewilderment is caused by the fact that, despite ongoing negotiations, regular exchanges of visits with European partners, as well as the timely provision of all requested documented information in accordance with the requirements of the European Commission - including information on measures taken by the state authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic - the position of the Kyrgyz side continues to be disregarded and effectively remains unaccounted for.

Particular concern is raised by the fact that such unilateral decisions not only undermine the atmosphere of trust that has been built within the framework of bilateral engagement, but also clearly contradict the repeatedly stated intentions of the European Union to develop comprehensive cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as with the countries of Central Asia as a whole, to promote the region’s sustainable development, and to strengthen partnership.

The Kyrgyz Republic once again reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the norms of international law and the principles of good-faith international cooperation, and stresses that it acts strictly within the framework of national legislation and its international obligations. In this regard, the Kyrgyz side expresses concern over the practice of applying unilateral restrictive measures against third countries.

For its part, the Kyrgyz Republic advocates for a transparent, professional, and depoliticized dialogue and calls on the European Union to demonstrate a consistent, balanced, and genuinely constructive approach, ensure proper consideration of the Kyrgyz side’s position, and move toward the practical implementation of the agreements reached during negotiations between the delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Union.