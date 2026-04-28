Azerbaijan's Baku set to roll out Hosted Buyer program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The Hosted Buyer program will be organized for the first time at the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum, InterFood Azerbaijan - the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition, to be held at the Baku Expo Center on May 5-8, Trend reports.

The Russian Lenta, Samokat, Fresh market hypermarkets, and other companies will participate in the exhibitions within the framework of Hosted Buyer.

A business program will be presented within the framework of Caspian Agro Week and InterFood Azerbaijan events program during four days. The program includes international forums, panel discussions, industry presentations, and master classes, as well as traditional B2B and B2G meetings.

A number of forums - the 3rd International Agrarian Innovation Forum, the Forum on the Power of Agricultural Insurance Against Risks, the 2nd International Forum of Agronomists within the framework of public-private partnership, the AGROSCIENCE Forum, and the 5th Agribusiness Development Forum - will be held in the exhibition presentation zone, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.