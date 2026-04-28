Iran reports ongoing steady development of joint oil field with Iraq
The development of the Azadegan oil field, a joint venture between Iran and Iraq, is progressing steadily. The contractor is working in line with instructions from Iran's Ministry of Oil and National Oil Company. The project aims to significantly increase daily crude oil production over the next several years.
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