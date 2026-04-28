Partnership with Azerbaijan seen as investment in human capital, IE University president says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. A new partnership between IE University and Azerbaijan is being framed as a major step toward strengthening human capital and building skills for the global economy, Trend reports.

Speaking Tuesday at a signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding to establish the IE Leadership and Innovation Center in Baku, IE University President Santiago Iñiguez de Onsoño said the collaboration reflects a long-term investment in education and workforce development.

“We are proud to have been chosen as a partner for the country’s transformation through education,” Iñiguez de Onsoño said.

He emphasized that the initiative is rooted in a broader belief that education serves as a primary driver of societal progress.

“Education is the best tool for equalizing opportunities and preparing both young people and different generations for the challenges of the modern world,” he said.

The university’s approach will center heavily on entrepreneurship and innovation, areas where IE University has earned global recognition. Iñiguez de Onsoño noted that the institution ranks among the top schools worldwide for entrepreneurship education and graduate employability.

He also highlighted the university’s international reach, with students representing more than 160 nationalities and campuses in Madrid and New York, along with an innovation and leadership center in Riyadh. The planned center in Baku, he said, is expected to serve as a strategic hub linking Europe and Asia.

As part of the partnership, IE University plans to introduce several academic programs, including its Global Online MBA, which has been recognized by the Financial Times among the best worldwide. The program blends online coursework with in-person modules designed to build practical management skills.

“This is the beginning of a very promising path,” Iñiguez de Onsoño said. “The best is yet to come.”