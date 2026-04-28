Azerbaijan calls project with IE University new step towards internationalization of country's education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The creation of the IE Leadership and Innovation Center with the Spanish IE University will be a new step toward the internationalization of education in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding on the center's establishment in Baku, Trend reports.

"A few weeks or months ago, we had a very fruitful discussion about how we can bring this idea to life. I am convinced that this project will, first and foremost, contribute to the development of new educational potential in Azerbaijan and support for Azerbaijani youth and professionals.

I would like to thank IE University for choosing Baku, a beautiful city and a superb location, as one of its centers. I am convinced that Baku has historically deserved to be a center of business and educational excellence, not only due to its oil and gas heritage, but also due to its multicultural environment, strategic location at the crossroads of regions, and great potential for further development. I would also like to thank my colleagues from SOCAR for their generous support of education in Azerbaijan more broadly. I believe this is an important example of public-private cooperation, which already has a successful history and continues to develop," the minister said.

Amrullayev noted that the initiative will help Azerbaijani specialists expand their professional networks and reach a new level of collaboration. "I am convinced that this project will be another step toward the internationalization of the Azerbaijani educational community and the development of the higher education system," the minister added.

According to him, this initiative corresponds to Azerbaijan's higher education policy aimed at increasing the accessibility, quality, and international integration of education.

"We are already implementing a number of projects of which we are proud, such as the Turkish-Azerbaijani University and various dual degree programs with partners from various countries, and today we are celebrating our partnership with IE University," the minister emphasized.

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