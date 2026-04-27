Uzbekistan reveals 10 GW agrivoltaics potential

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 27. Uzbekistan’s potential for the development of agrivoltaics is estimated at 10 gigawatts, Trend reports via the Press service of the Uzbek president.

This was reported to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his visit to an agricultural complex in the Quva district of the Fergana region, where technologies combining farming and solar power generation have been introduced.

According to the statement, agrivoltaics enables the simultaneous cultivation of crops and the production of electricity through solar panels installed on the same land plot. The technology is considered promising for Uzbekistan given the high number of sunny days and growing energy demand in the agricultural sector.

The 110-hectare complex is among the first facilities in the country to combine renewable energy generation with water-saving solutions. A total of 10,000 solar panels have been installed at the site, helping generate electricity, protect crops from excessive heat, and preserve soil moisture.

The facility also uses an advanced sprinkler irrigation system. According to official data, the technology reduces water consumption by 40%, fertilizer use by 35%, and increases yields by 25%.

The complex currently employs 350 people and generates export revenues of $2.5 million. Uzbekistan plans to expand the agrivoltaics model to 2,000 hectares across 13 regions of the country.