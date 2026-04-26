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Pakistani PM discusses situation in Middle East with Iranian President

World Materials 26 April 2026 00:26 (UTC +04:00)
Pakistani PM discusses situation in Middle East with Iranian President

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation, the Pakistani Prime Minister's press service said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, during a warm conversation that lasted approximately 50 minutes, the parties examined in detail the current situation in the region and the efforts being made to ensure peace and stability.

It was also noted that Sharif expressed high appreciation for the participation of the high-level Iranian delegation in the talks held in Islamabad on April 11-12, 2026.

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