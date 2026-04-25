Azerbaijan-Iran trade turnover ramps up in 3M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and Iran rose from January through March 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee indicates that this figure amounted to $12.4 million, reflecting a growth of $12.4 million, or 7.9%, compared to the same period in 2025.

In the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan exported products worth $2.8 million to Iran, marking a decrease of $2.1 million, or about 1.7 times, compared to the first quarter of last year.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported products worth $166.7 million from Iran, representing a year-on-year increase of $14.4 million, or 9.5%.

Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $9.4 billion from January through March 2026, marking a decrease of $2.64 billion or 21.9% compared to the same period last year.

The exports accounted for $5.4 billion of total trade, while imports stood at $4 billion. Over the past year, exports declined by $984 million or 15.4%, while imports fell by $1.65 billion or 29.3%

Consequently, the country recorded a trade surplus of $1.39 billion, which is $675 million, or 1.9 times, higher than the same period last year.