China and Kyrgyzstan agree on industrial plan to strengthen SMEs

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 24. Kyrgyzstan and China have agreed to launch a program to establish 250 production lines aimed at creating new manufacturing facilities and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country, Trend reports via the press service of the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Special Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev and a delegation from the Shandong Provincial People's Government.

During the talks, the parties discussed the implementation of the “250 Production Lines” program in Kyrgyzstan, which provides for the use of modern technologies.

The sides noted that Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation has been developing dynamically in recent years, with several major joint projects already underway.

They also highlighted that this year is rich in significant bilateral events, including the 25th anniversary summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the World Nomad Games, and various high-level visits.

Particular emphasis during the meeting was placed on advancing practical cooperation through the implementation of concrete projects in industrial, processing, cultural, humanitarian, and other sectors.

The parties agreed to roll out the program by establishing production facilities in all regions of Kyrgyzstan to boost SME development.

Furthermore, the Chinese side highly appreciated Kyrgyzstan’s recent economic progress and expressed interest in cooperating on the implementation of the program, as well as in other mutually beneficial projects.

The sides also agreed to maintain close contact through established working mechanisms to begin practical cooperation in the near future.